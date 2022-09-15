Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of CXM opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

