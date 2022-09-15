JMP Securities Cuts Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $12.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GPMT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $476.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

