Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $74.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TBK stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

