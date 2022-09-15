Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $74.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TBK stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $136.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
