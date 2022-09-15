Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXEL. Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

