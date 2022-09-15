Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Jeremy Whitaker Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $13,743.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,801.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $13,545.78.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $2,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.