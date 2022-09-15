Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Roger Holliday Sells 2,246 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $12,644.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,293 shares in the company, valued at $615,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $12,847.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $13,071.72.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

