W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

WRB opened at $67.30 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

