Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Benjamin G. Wolff Acquires 8,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Benjamin G. Wolff purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,533.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

