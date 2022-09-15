Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Benjamin G. Wolff Acquires 8,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Benjamin G. Wolff purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,533.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.