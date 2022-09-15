M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

