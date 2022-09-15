Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.