80,000 Shares in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 12.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,790,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 113,824 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.