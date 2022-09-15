M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,287 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,999,000 after purchasing an additional 199,704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $421,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

