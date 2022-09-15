M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

WBA stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

