Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

