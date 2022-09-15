M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.