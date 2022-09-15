EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

AXP stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

