Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $18.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

