McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $255.72 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.77.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

