Quilter Plc Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

