McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

MCD opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.77. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

