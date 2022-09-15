Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

