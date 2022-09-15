8,192 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

