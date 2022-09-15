8,192 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AXP opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.
AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
