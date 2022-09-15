M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.22 and a 200 day moving average of $250.01. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

