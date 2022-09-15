M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Down 3.2 %

PLD stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

