The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 402,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $226,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

