Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $400,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

