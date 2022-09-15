Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.