EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Equifax by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 352.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
