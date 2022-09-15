Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

