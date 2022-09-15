Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.