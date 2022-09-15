Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $193,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $50.19 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

