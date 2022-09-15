Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 659 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,663.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

