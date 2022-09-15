Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $250,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $118,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

