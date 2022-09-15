Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 534,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $50.91 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.