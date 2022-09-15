Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

