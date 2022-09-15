Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $227,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.