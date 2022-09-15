EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,877 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.85 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

