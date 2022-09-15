Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 32 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,267.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

