Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 462 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.