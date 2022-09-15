Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 1,254 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

