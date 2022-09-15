Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

