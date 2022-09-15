4,836 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

SQQQ stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

