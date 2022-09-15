Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.