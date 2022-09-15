EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $286.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

