Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

