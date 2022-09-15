EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

