Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $271,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $303,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.2% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

