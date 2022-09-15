The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $251,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.