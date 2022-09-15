1,357 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

