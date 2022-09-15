Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

